Matt Ryan reuniting with Atlanta Falcons to call season finale
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan wil be on the call for CBS in Atlanta's final regular season game. The Falcons are eliminated from postseason contention with either a loss or a Tampa win. Considering the Bucs are playing the Carolina Panthers it is hard to imagine the Falcons sneaking into the playoffs even if they were to beat the Saints.
Having Ryan's perspective on this game could provide valuable insight into Atlanta's failed 2023 season. Matt spent the 2021 season with Arthur Smith and the Falcons before being traded to Indy the following offseason. Ryan is clearly one of the greatest players in franchise history with his words carrying a lot of weight.
It will be interesting to hear how the quarterback chooses to talk about a rough situation in Atlanta. If the Falcons lose to New Orleans it is safe to assume that Arthur Smith is on his way out of town. Only a Carolina upset and an Atlanta win should save Smith's job.
Even in that case you have the issue of a head coach that has rolled with Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota while giving his stars limited touches. Arthur Smith's job should be very much in question no matter how the season plays out in the final week. However, if the Falcons slipped into the playoffs Arthur Blank is very unlikely to consider a change.
One thing that could change this is if former quarterback Matt Ryan speaks out on Smith's Falcons. Knowing how Ryan has carried himself throughout his career this remains a very long shot. The veteran could still offer some interesting tidbits, however, about Smith's offense.
Atlanta will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM EST on CBS at the same time the Bucs are taking on the Panthers. Deserved or not Sunday will finally crown an NFC South champ and end what has been a miserable season for the Falcons.