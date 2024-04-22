Matt Ryan signs one-day contract, retires with the Atlanta Falcons
The legendary quarterback says one final goodbye to the Atlanta Falcons.
Matt Ryan's career is finished. The 15-year pro announced his retirement on Monday after a year in which he spent as a broadcaster with CBS Sports.
The legendary Falcons quarterback made the news known in a heartfelt video posted by the Atlanta Falcons and he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Falcons.
There aren't many words you can write for Matt Ryan—he was just special and brought never-before-seen success to the franchise.
I think many fans have realized just how special he was after seeing what life is like without a quarterback. He was one of the most consistent and reliable players the NFL has ever seen. He took the field each and every week and gave his team a shot at winning each game.
Matt Ryan retires after a Hall of Fame-worthy career
Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I will die on that hill. He put up numbers that many Hall of Fame quarterbacks never touched and he consistently elevated the play of his team and his teammates.
Just look at what he was able to do during his 14 years in Atlanta and his one year in Indianapolis:
- 124-109-1 record
- 234 starts
- 5,551 completions
- 65.6% of passes completed
- 62,792 passing yards
- 381 passing touchdowns
- 93.6 QBR
- 46 game-winning drives
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (2008)
- AP Most Valuable Player (2016)
- AP Offensive Player of the Year (2016)
- First-team All Pro (2016)
- 4x Pro Bowler
You could keep going on and on with the stats. He was the type of quarterback who largely got overlooked, hence why he only made one All-Pro team and four Pro Bowlers. It took him winning MVP for him to land on an All-Pro team.
It is sad how it ended for him. His final year was spent on a dysfunctional team which shouldn't make you forget about all the great times.
What a career it was for the former third-overall pick. We should all be thankful for all his hard work and dedication, along with all the incredible times he brought to this franchise.