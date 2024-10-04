Matt Ryan watches as Kirk Cousins smashes franchise record in historic night
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons couldn't have picked a more fitting night to induct franchise legend Matt Ryan into the Ring of Honor. Watching as Kirk Cousins put on a Herculean effort to deliver an overtime win. A lack of a consistent run game and no defensive presence were all too familiar as Ryan sat watching Cousins make history.
Kirk Cousins set the all-time single game passing record for the Falcons with 509-yards breaking Matt Ryan's previous record. It was as perfect of a moment as you could have hoped and a fitting way to honor a quarterback who gave the city so much. Ryan a franchise legend and should be considered the Falcons' GOAT based on what he has accomplished.
Atlanta refusing to play defense and Cousins finding a way to win was a fitting way to honor Ryan
As frustrating as it may have been to watch was there a better night to honor the Atlanta quarterback? On a prime-time game in which many doubted the Falcons, Cousins delivered surrounded by chaos. Something Atlanta fans watched Matt Ryan do time and time again.
Even as the franchise refused to put protection or weapons around him in the veteran's final seasons the quarterback took the punishment and refused to miss a snap. Fighting each week, and finding ways to keep his team in games Ryan's legacy is never to be forgotten.
Kirk Cousins breaking his record and finding a way to win in this game in no way takes away the night for Ryan. It puts an exclamation point on the night and serves as a reminder as to what Ryan had to work through so often.
It was surprising to see a typically tough defense without any answers. For the last two years, they have been expected to carry the load and find a way to win. Tonight as Ryan was put into the team's Ring of Honor we were given a throwback performance.
One that allowed Cousins to put his name in Atlanta history and served as a reminder of just how much Ryan often did with so very little.