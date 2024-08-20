Matthew Judon choosing Atlanta serves as a warning against Bears hype
By Nick Halden
One of the biggest pieces of news to come from the Atlanta Falcons trade for Matthew Judon is the fact Judon chose Atlanta over Chicago. With the offers from both teams very close New England opted to allow the veteran to choose his landing spot.
For once, Atlanta proved to be the better option, and the veteran headed to the Falcons in exchange for a future third-round pick. From Atlanta's perspective, the win and excitement over landing a pass rusher is obvious. However, arguably the bigger piece of the story is why Judon would choose the Falcons over the Bears.
As different as the history of both franchises might be in recent years the Falcons and Bears are both NFC doormats
Let's be fair here both the Bears and Falcons have been continually frustrating to their fanbases in their recent history. Neither fanbase is in a position to sling mud whether it has been laughable quarterback decisions or poor head coaching hires, Falcons and Bears fans both have a shared misery.
So why would Judon choose Atlanta over a franchise that has more history? The answer is twofold with the first piece of the puzzle being what the Falcons have to offer on the defensive line. In Chicago, you aren't going to be the star pass rusher but sharing time with Montez Sweat.
You're stepping into a situation with a worse defensive line and arguably won't be the best player at your position. In Atlanta, the Falcons will have you as the featured pass rusher and the lone hope of getting to the quarterback from the outside. Add in underrated and accomplished veterans Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata doing the dirty work on the inside and the appeal is obvious. It is a great fit and gives you a better chance at a return to dominance and a payday in Atlanta.
This brings us to the second piece of the puzzle and why Judon might see a better chance to win in Atlanta. Caleb Williams and the Bears are dealing with far more hype than the team has seen in recent years. Williams is viewed as a franchise savior and the Bears have become a trendy playoff pick.
With offensive talent and what appears to be a franchise quarterback the appeal is obvious. However, it ignores the roster issues we have seen from Chicago that are still yet to be fixed. Winning in this league happens in the trenches and at the quarterback position.
Atlanta is built far better in the trenches and has the lesser talent but a far more proven quarterback. Add in Atlanta's schedule and division and their talent might be comparable but the path to the playoffs is far easier.
The NFC South is the worst division in football and Atlanta is playing a 3rd place schedule. Judon choosing Atlanta is wise, based not only on comparing Chicago's talent but understanding the degree of difficulty.
Why choose to play the Lions and Packers twice when you could terrorize Derek Carr and Bryce Young? Chicago has built an exciting core that fans have every reason to believe has a bright future. A future that may not be as immediate as many believe when you consider the degree of difficulty, coaching staff, and the adjustment of a rookie quarterback.