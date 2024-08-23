Matthew Judon's comments already has Atlanta Falcons trade aging well
By Nick Halden
Considering how Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has been spending his previous third-round picks spending one on Matthew Judon remains a steal. The former Patriot has fit well in Atlanta and gives the team the biggest missing piece a pass rusher capable of consistently winning.
Judon has wasted no time in winning over an Atlanta fanbase who needed very little reason to believe in their star pass rusher. Despite contract issues appearing to be the reasoning behind Judon's falling out with the Patriots it doesn't seem an extension is in Judon's future with the Falcons.
This wasn't the only news to come out on the recent move this week. It was revealed that Judon chose the Falcons over the Chicago Bears. For an exciting young team stacked with weapons and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, this is a bit surprising. Neither franchise has recent success but Chicago is a historic franchise that is being given positive attention Atlanta can only dream of.
Picking Atlanta speaks to Judon's understanding of the division and situation he is walking into under an energetic defensive coach. Raheem Morris is going to give Judon his best chance to have a huge season he can cash in on as Atlanta's lone star pass rusher.
If the veteran can stay healthy, he is going to consistently be on the field and have a chance to work with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. This defensive trio of veterans in the system of Raheem Morris gives Judon a better chance of putting up big numbers and playing meaningful games.
Not wanting to join a division with the Packers and Lions is wise even if the Bears are the trendier pick. This brings us to the surprise news that Judon isn't seeking a new contract but will look to earn one from the Falcons with a big 2024 season.
Fans are often misguided when it comes to contracts expecting players to not cash in their extremely limited window and chance to set up their family. Somehow the far richer owners seem to garner more sympathy than players holding out attempting to receive market value and future stability in a violent game.
Judon would be well within his right to come to Atlanta and do exactly that. You traded for a player who wanted a change in New England and could have easily held out for a better deal. One could argue at this stage of his career it was the only move for Judon.
However, the veteran's message is clear he isn't about to come into a new landing spot and demand more money. His play and level of production will speak for itself and earn what he believes he is worth whether that is in Atlanta or elsewhere heading into the 2025 season.
Fans are going to love the veteran for this with it perceived as putting the team above money and himself. It is a great introduction to a player who has a chance to be the best edge rusher Atlanta has had since John Abraham left long ago. It is a great look for Matthew Judon and speaks to the leader and player he will be for Atlanta.