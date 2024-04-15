Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft has Falcons adding CB help in the 2nd round
By Eric Wells
Mel Kiper recently released a new two-round mock draft, tabbing Kamari Lassiter as the Falcons 2nd round selection.
His first-round pick was something we’ve grown accustomed to, Dallas Turner at 8th overall. He goes to Turner’s SEC rival to get help on the backend. Lassiter was second-team All-SEC in 2023, making 37 tackles, 3.5 TFL’s, and a team-leading 8 PBU’s.
Throughout his draft profiles, Lassiter has been considered an intelligent, physical prospect. He’s successful in both man and zone coverage (81.5 and 73.8 PFF grades in these areas, respectively). Kamari has the versatility to work nickel, or safety if needed.
Lassiter was higher on draft boards in 2022, but with the emergence of Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold, TJ Tampa, and others, he finds himself consistently slotted in the 2nd round.
On film, you can see Lassiter being right with receivers. He can lose balance against quickness occasionally, but it's not a fatal flaw in his game. There was a lot of buzz around his recent pro-day times, with some NFL personnel clocking him in the 4.6 range. While 4.50-4.51 still isn’t blazing, he could still make a living as a CB2 or high-end nickel. In addition, his physicality and instincts will help bridge that gap.
Drafting Lassiter would give the Falcons a young secondary Jimmy Lake could mold and be versatile with. Clark Phillips could play his natural outside position if allowed, Lassiter manning the nickel. If Phillips struggles, Lassiter can go outside and let Mike Hughes and Dee Alford play the slot. There have also been the additions of Kevin King and Antonio Hamilton, which help relieve the pressure of Lassiter having to be an immediate hit. The speed will be a little concern, but if his technique and intelligence continue to help him win, Atlanta may have the future answer for their nickel cornerback.