Michael Penix Jr. camp performance putting Kirk Cousins on notice
By Nick Halden
A large part of the reason the Atlanta Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. has been so heavily criticized is the timing of the move. If Atlanta had signed Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, or Russell Wilson it is a non-story.
Atlanta reaching for Michael Penix Jr. is sports news based on the fact Kirk Cousins had just been handed a four-year deal. You signed a quarterback for $180 million and before he has taken a snap make it clear you have no plans to honor the length of the deal.
While a part of this is the nature of the business it is a brutal look to spend a top-ten pick on a position you just paid $180 million to find an answer for. This doesn't get easier as you head into camp and Penix has continually shown flashes of his potential.
Despite a strong camp performance, Kirk Cousins is still far ahead of Atlanta's rookie
While Penix has consistently shown flashes of his ability in camp, there has been no doubt who the starter is. Cousins is far sharper and consistent at a level expected of a player with his experience. There isn't a quarterback battle happening in Atlanta Falcons camp this is Kirk Cousins' job without question.
However, each strong performance and great throw from Penix serves as a reminder. A reminder that Cousins is on borrowed time despite the hefty contract. The Falcons can walk away from the veteran by the third year of the deal and unquestionably will if Cousins doesn't put up big numbers and push Atlanta to the playoffs.
Through no fault of his own Penix is going to spark a consistent quarterback debate simply by being on the roster. This is especially the case if Cousins regresses at all from last year's production level. If the veteran is anything less than perfect and consistently winning there will be a portion of Atlanta fans anxious to see Penix take the field.
Cousins understands this and is fully aware of the level of pressure on him this season. It isn't Washington or Minnesota who are simply happy for a capable quarterback. Expectations have been building in Atlanta and the lowest acceptable result is a division title and hosting a playoff game.
If Cousins cannot get it done difficult conversations might begin about how soon Atlanta is willing to move on. A discussion that will grow louder with each step forward Penix takes in his progression.