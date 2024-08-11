Michael Penix Jr.'s numbers won't tell full story in impressive Falcons' debut
By Nick Halden
A glance at Friday's Atlanta Falcons box score will tell you Michael Penix was by far Atlanta's best quarterback finishing 9/16 for 104 passing yards. While these numbers jump off the page compared to Rourke or Heinicke they don't tell the full story for the Atlanta quarterback.
Much of the yardage was on an impressive deep shot to Chris Blair. The pass came on the heels of Blair fumbling away a short pass on Atlanta's first drive. The trust in his receiver and ability to go right back to Blair after the receiver made such a terrible mistake was impressive.
Penix wasn't perfect but looked the part of a future Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback
Aside from the obvious, what Penix did so well was make quick decisions and give only his guys a shot at the football. Even in his misses, the throws were in a position where only Atlanta players had a chance to make a play.
The rookie's ability to make quick reads and be decisive with the ball is exactly the trait you want to see from a pocket passer. This isn't to say those reads were always the right decision but the confidence and poise
Penix showed great poise under pressure as well dealing with an unblocked rusher off the left side in an early drive. The rookie managed to get the ball out down the sideline in a position only his back could make the catch.
The play perfectly showed both why the Falcons are so excited about the rookie and how far he has to go in his development. Penix is far from a finished product but has flashed potential and reason to be excited.
Atlanta drafted Penix with the explanation of wanting quarterback stability for the next decade. One solid preseason game far from answering what the rookie will prove to be. However, his Atlanta debut was encouraging that perhaps Atlanta fans are indeed headed for years of quarterback stability.