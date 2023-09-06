Milestones & records that Atlanta Falcons players could reach in 2023
2023 could be a memorable year for numerous Atlanta Falcons players as they try to hit career milestones or break records
Milestones and records for Atlanta Falcons players in 2023
It feels like a breakout year for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. The team has a great blend of talented youth and proven veterans.
The Falcons have a few young players who could set team or league records and some veteran players who could reach even more significant league records.
I have compiled a list of all the milestones or records that could be set or broken for this current Atlanta Falcons team.
1. Calais Campbell is oh so close to 100 career sacks
One sack is all it will take for Calais Campbell to reach a milestone that not too many players in the history of the NFL have ever hit.
Getting to and taking down the quarterback is one of the hardest things and most valuable things you can do in the sport of football. Getting 100 sacks in a career is so difficult (just ask the Falcons' franchise), so it is exciting to think that the next time Campbell takes down a quarterback he will be celebrating triple digits.
We can only pray that the six-foot-seven behemoth celebrates 100 by taking down the five-foot-ten child on Sunday afternoon.