Milestones & records that Atlanta Falcons players could reach in 2023
2023 could be a memorable year for numerous Atlanta Falcons players as they try to hit career milestones or break records
2. Desmond Ridder could break a significant NFL record
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has yet to throw an interception in the NFL. While there have been some close calls, there is still a big '0' under his career interceptions.
Back in 2016, Dak Prescott broke Tom Brady's record of passes thrown without an interception to start a career—which is extremely ironic considering memes you see about him throwing interceptions. Tom Brady's record was 162 attempts and Prescott went on to throw another 14 passes before he was intercepted by Morgan Burnett.
Desmond Ridder has thrown 115 passes in his young career, which means he needs to throw the football another 62 times without an interception to break the record.
Considering how he improved each week when it comes to not putting the ball in harm's way (at least through the air), this record isn't out of reach.