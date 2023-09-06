Milestones & records that Atlanta Falcons players could reach in 2023
2023 could be a memorable year for numerous Atlanta Falcons players as they try to hit career milestones or break records
3. Two sophomores could break rushing and receiving records for the Falcons
Tyler Allgeier and Drake London had fantastic rookie years for the Falcons and if they improve in their second year, then they could set a new record for the Atlanta Falcons.
Let's start with Tyler Allgeier who needs 1,297 rush yards to pass William Andrews for the most rushing yards in a player's first two years in franchise history. Obviously, that becomes a much more complicated feat with Bijan Robinson but it could still happen if Bijan is used at wide receiver more than any of us expect.
Drake London's marks should be well within reach. Drake needs 62 catches to break the Falcons record for most catches in a player's first two seasons and 1,378 receiving yards for the same criteria. Both franchise records are held by Julio Jones.
Certainly, the 62 catches seems like an inevitability considering he had 72 as a rookie. The yards will be the challenging part.