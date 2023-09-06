Milestones & records that Atlanta Falcons players could reach in 2023
2023 could be a memorable year for numerous Atlanta Falcons players as they try to hit career milestones or break records
4. Grady Jarrett can climb the Falcons career sack and games played leaderboards
We all know the Atlanta Falcons haven't had much success over their history in getting the quarterback to the ground. And if you don't believe me then just go look at their sack leaderboards
Sacks used to not be an official stat so Claude Humphrey's 99 sacks with the Falcons aren't official. So, with that, Grady Jarrett needs 5.5 sacks to pass Vic Beasley for fifth on the franchise sack leaders. If he gets 9.5 sacks then he will take over Travis Hall's spot at four.
And if Grady plays in all 17 regular season games this year then he will move up five spots on the 'games played' leaderboard and settle in at 18th all-time.