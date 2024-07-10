Mistakes that can't be overlooked in Atlanta Falcons 2024 offseason
By Nick Halden
1. Failing to add pass rushing help
The Atlanta Falcons lost Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell this offseason. Their only addition is third-round rookie Bralen Trice. This was for a pass rush that was one of the worst in the league. It has consistently been a weak spot for the Falcons and continues to get ignored.
Whether or not the team attempted moves at the position is beside the point. Being unable to land the plane on adding one impact pass rusher while spending a first-round pick on a backup quarterback is a failure.
If that is the way you're going to spend the pick you need a trade or free agent addition. Running it back with Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter speaks to poor planning. No matter what the results are from the duo moving forward history demands you make a move.
Sitting back and losing two of your best pass rushers and failing to bring in anyone is beyond confusing. It is the same way the team approached the receiver position before this offseason. Ignoring the position simply bringing in unproven players or veterans who weren't impact players. This is now Atlanta's approach to arguably the most important defensive position in today's league.