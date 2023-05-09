Mohamed Sanu clearly wants to return to the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
The last time the Atlanta Falcons targeted receiver Mohamed Sanu the team was getting ready to make a playoff push and Sanu was one of the missing pieces. Adding the veteran receiver helped push Atlanta to the playoffs and their best run of the last decade.
Sanu was traded a season and a half later to the New England Patriots and has failed to have the same impact on a team since that time.
While Sanu isn't close to the player he was the first time with Atlanta it is clear the veteran would be a great fit as a veteran leader on the roster. Atlanta adding Sanu isn't about adding production but about a clear leader in the locker room and a great veteran for Atlanta's young receivers to lean on and learn from.
It isn't hard to imagine the Falcons bringing in Sanu looking at the receiver depth chart. While the current roster is full Atlanta could easily cut one of their fringe receivers in favor of adding the veteran leader.
Sanu clearly is recruiting his way back to Atlanta and would be more deserving of a roster spot than Atlanta's current fringe receivers. Adding Sanu would help not only the young Atlanta receiver but second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder giving the young quarterback a veteran target.
Atlanta could count on Sanu to be the 5th or 6th option in the offense with Drake London, Mack Hollins, Jared Bernhardt, Scotty Miller, and Kyle Pitts all lining up at receiver ahead of the veteran. With Atlanta's roster now full any further moves should be made closer to the preseason as the team gets a better idea of who is still on the market and what roster needs they will need to fill with limited cap space.
Bringing Sanu back to Atlanta clearly makes sense for the Falcons and is obviously a move Sanu is in favor of.