NFC South opening odds: Falcons favored to win division in first year of Raheem Morris era
Breaking down the full list of odds to win the NFC South in 2024, including the Atlanta Falcons who are set as the betting favorites.
The Atlanta Falcons have been hovering around mediocrity for a number of years now, reaching just seven wins in five of their last six seasons. Fans had high hopes for them in 2023 with an improved defense and plenty of offensive weapons, but they once again finished at just 7-10.
With that being said, hope is renewed in Atlanta after the Falcons moved on from head coach, Arthur Smith, and signed Raheem Morris in that role. Morris brought on Zac Robinson from the Rams to be his offensive coordinator and all of a sudden people are looking at the Falcons to be the team to beat in the NFC South next season.
That notion is backed by the betting odds. Sportsbooks, including FanDuel, have the Falcons set as the betting favorites to win the division in 2024. Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll dive into the Falcons' chances a little bit further.
2024 NFC South odds
Falcons favored to win NFC South
The Falcons are set as the +160 favorites to win the NFC South as of writing this article, which is an implied probability of 38.46%. If you bet $100 on them to achieve the feat, you'll win a profit of $160 if they pull it off.
Obviously, the biggest question surrounding the Falcons is who they will find as their quarterback. Depending on who that ends up being, expect their odds to shift as we approach the start of the season.
Almost every single available quarterback has been tied to the Falcons in some fashion. Will they trade for Justin Fields? Will they sign Kirk Cousins? Will they make a move in the NFL Draft and move up to grab one of the elite players at the position? There are an unlimited amount of options for the Falcons to answer their question at quarterback. One thing we know for sure is they won't be rolling with Desmond Ridder again in 2024.
If they can get a competent quarterback, it's easy to see why the Falcons are favored to win the division. They had a top 10 defense last year and plenty of offensive weapons they can lean on, including Drake London and Bijan Robinson.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the division last season, will do its best to defend the NFC South crown in 2024 but an average defense and Baker Mayfield at quarterback isn't enough to make them the favorites. A similar notion can be said for the New Orleans Saints, who are in a tough spot with their cap and don't have many pieces on either side of the ball to get excited about. Unless Bryce Young takes a huge step forward next season, the Carolina Panthers will be a nonfactor.
There's no question the Falcons have the largest upside of every team in the division. If they can find an elite quarterback, it's not just the NFC South that will be put on notice, but the rest of the NFC as a whole should keep their eyes on the Dirty Birds.
