NFL Draft: Get your Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons gear now
The Atlanta Falcons surprised many on Thursday night, selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the no. 8 pick in the NFL Draft.
The surprise came not because of Penix Jr. and his talent - but because the team just spent north of $260 million on Kirk Cousins.
It speaks to just how valuable the Falcons viewed Penix Jr. and there's a very good chance we could get a Patrick Mahomes-Alex Smith type of mentorship brewing in the ATL.
We'll see what the plan is and what the future holds soon enough - but right now is time to gear up.
Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons Nike 2024 NFL Draft First Round Pick Player Game Jersey
