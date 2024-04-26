Blogging Dirty
NFL Draft: Get your Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons gear now

By Nathan Cunningham

The Atlanta Falcons surprised many on Thursday night, selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the no. 8 pick in the NFL Draft.

The surprise came not because of Penix Jr. and his talent - but because the team just spent north of $260 million on Kirk Cousins.

It speaks to just how valuable the Falcons viewed Penix Jr. and there's a very good chance we could get a Patrick Mahomes-Alex Smith type of mentorship brewing in the ATL.

We'll see what the plan is and what the future holds soon enough - but right now is time to gear up.

