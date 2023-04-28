NFL Draft: Order your Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons gear NOW
The Atlanta Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft to select a stud running back in Bijan Robinson.
Paired with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Robinson will make an incredible three-headed monster.
Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards and racked up 805 receiving yards in 31 games with the Longhorns. He was considered head-and-shoulders above the rest of the running backs in this class and it doesn't take long to see why when you watch his tape.
He can catch the ball, he can run over defenders, he can run around defenders. He's an animal.
