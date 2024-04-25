NFL Draft Start Time, Location & How to Watch
All you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly upon as it will take place on Thursday night. This is a lot of preparation by many people boiling down to just one night and there will be many lives changed in the span of three days.
The draft is split into three days—Thursday, Friday, and Saturday—and seven rounds, all of which will be available to watch on the big screen.
- Thursday: Round 1
- Friday: Rounds 2-3
- Saturday: Rounds 4-7
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft taking place?
After so many years of New York hosting the NFL Draft, the league finally realized that they could move it around the country and generate a lot more buzz and dollars.
2024's draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, the home of the Lions who are finally turning the corner as a franchise. This is an excited city so there will be more than enough fans in the crowd booing the commissioner.
When will the 2024 NFL Draft start?
The first round of the draft always kicks off on a Thursday night. It will start at 8 pm ET on April 25th.
Of course, there will also be pre-draft coverage taking place. There are so many different opinions you can hear just by turning on your TV. Many different networks will be covering the event which takes us to our next section.
How can you watch the 2024 NFL Draft?
There are three main networks you can watch the draft on: NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN. Each will have their own personalities on-air to cover the event.
If you are looking to stream the event then you can use the ESPN app, the NFL app if you have access to NFL Network and any streaming service you use that offers NFL Network, ABC, or ESPN.
Just for your information, NFL Network's coverage will include Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis, Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner, Steve Smith Sr., David Carr, David Shaw, Mike Garafolo, Chris Rose, Steve Wych, Cynthia Frelund, and insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, with the possibility of others.
ESPN will feature Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Mike Greenburg, Molly McGrath, and Adam Schefter. Pat McAfee will be hosting his show with his regular staff and College GameDay will have its analysts which include Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis