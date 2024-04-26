NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the world with the selection of Michael Penix at No. 8 overall. This doesn't make a ton of sense, but there's a new strategy that the Falcons must be running. They don't really have the immediate need for a quarterback, but they took their quarterback for the future. There's still a lot of needs moving forward at pass rusher, pass catcher and cornerback that they need to address.
Round 1, No. 8 overall: QB Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
The Atlanta Falcons surprised the world with the selection of Michael Penix, Jr. This pick in terms of value is paying the quarterback premium for the quarterback of the future. He's a great fit for the offense for the long term and would elevate the players in Atlanta. Atlanta has their future franchise quarterback with Penix. With the way Kirk Cousins' contract looks, the Falcons will likely have him for two years and then move on and have Penix start from that point.
Penix is an excellent quarterback and fits in well with what the Falcons like at quarterback. He's a captain for the Huskies and has arguably the best arm talent in the draft. The hard part about this is the Falcons taking him at No. 8 overall. Penix will fit in well with the talent on this team and should be a great distributor here. The only question is why grab Kirk Cousins in free agency if the plan was for them to draft Penix at No. 8?
Grade: D
