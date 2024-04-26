NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.
The Atlanta Falcons trade a second-round pick (No. 43 overall) and a third pick (No. 79 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 186 overall)
The value in the trade-up is perfectly fine. There’s no real issues with this trade even though it gives up a third for a sixth. It allows the Falcons to take the defensive lineman, edge defender or cornerback they really want in the top of the second round.
Trade Grade: B
Round 2, No. 35 overall: DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro is a fantastic athlete who needs to get better with his technique. He hasn’t played a ton of football compared to the rest of the defensive linemen in the draft, but he’s a good fit for what the Falcons will want on the defensive line. Much like his fellow Clemson graduate and new Falcons teammate, Grady Jarrett, Orhorhoro is a penetrating 3-technique defensive tackle who will add to the pass rush and stop guys in the backfield a lot against the run. Atlanta got a rotational piece for now that will eventually start for them when David Onyemata and/or Jarrett are done with their careers.