NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.
Round 3, No. 74 overall: EDGE Bralon Trice, Washington
The Atlanta Falcons get a fantastic steal here with Bralon Trice. He’s a first-round caliber talent as a pass rusher and a very underrated athlete at the position. Trice has the burst and bend to be a dominant pass rusher for the Falcons and should compete for starting reps right away. The Falcons needed someone to be the power component in the edge rush to offset the speed of Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Lorenzo Carter. Trice should add well to that with James Smith-Williams and a returning Ade Ogundeji.
Grade: A+
