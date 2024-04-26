Blogging Dirty
FanSided

NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade

The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.

By Scott Carasik

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 5
Next

Round 4, No. 109 overall: DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

The Atlanta Falcons stick in the Pac-12 and bring in a monster interior lineman in Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus likely only fell because of his size, but he’s a mean dude on the interior. The Falcons will be able to use him in rotation with Ruke Orhorhoro, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior for nickel sets and have him thrive there. Atlanta is getting a day 2 value here in the fourth. This is a steal and a great pick.

Grade: A+

Home/Falcons Draft