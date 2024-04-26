NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.
4 of 5
Round 4, No. 109 overall: DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
The Atlanta Falcons stick in the Pac-12 and bring in a monster interior lineman in Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus likely only fell because of his size, but he’s a mean dude on the interior. The Falcons will be able to use him in rotation with Ruke Orhorhoro, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior for nickel sets and have him thrive there. Atlanta is getting a day 2 value here in the fourth. This is a steal and a great pick.