Blogging Dirty
FanSided

NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade

The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.

By Scott Carasik

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

Round 5, No. 143 overall: LB J.D. Bertrand, Notre Dame

The Atlanta Falcons needed depth at linebacker and addressed that with J.D. Bertrand, an Atlanta-area native who played for Notre Dame. He’s a solid linebacker for depth, but he won’t be expected to contribute on defense during his rookie season barring injuries. Bertrand adds to the depth behind Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, and Kaden Elliss. The Falcons had nothing but undrafted free agents who hadn’t played much behind those three. The value just feels a little early for him.

Grade: C

All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.

Home/Falcons Draft