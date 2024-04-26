NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.
6 of 8
Round 6, No. 186 overall: RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
Running back isn’t really a need in Atlanta, but McClellan should help improve the special teams and depth at the position. Running backs do tend to get hurt more often than other positions. McClellan as a player is perfectly fine. He’s not great at anything, but he’s not terrible at anything either. Very similar to a player like Tyler Allgeier more than anything else. The Falcons making this selection is still solid value.