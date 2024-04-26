NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Atlanta Falcons pick and trade
The Falcons shocked the world with Michael Penix at No. 8 overall.
8 of 8
Round 6, No. 197 overall: DL Zion Logue, Georgia
The Falcons finally get their nose tackle by drafting Zion Logue out of Georgia. He’s quicker than most dudes at 314 pounds and can play a 1-technique or a 0-technique at nose tackle in 3-man fronts. Logue was more of an undrafted free agent value, but at this point in the draft, with one pick left, harping on value feels dumb. Logue fits this team and will be a welcome addition to the defensive lineman room.
Grade: B
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.