NFL insider breaks down 'ideal' quarterback Falcons might add in offseason
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields could be looking for a new NFL home this offseason, and Atlanta could be an ideal fit -- at least according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
During a recent question-and-answer session, Schultz broke down why he thinks Fields ending up with the Falcons would make a lot of sense.
"I still think Atlanta makes the most sense," Schultz said. "I think most people around the league believe that the Falcons would be interested and that could be an ideal landing spot. Obviously, Fields is from Gainesville, Georgia, so you have that element.
But, just in general, the Falcons believe they're ready to win now.," he added. "Obviously. [they] still have a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who I certainly haven't written off. But, I think when you consider the type of talent they have there skill position wise there with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The fact that Justin Fields could be available would be very appetizing to them, and I believe that would probably make the most sense. I think most folks around the NFL believe that."
Adding Fields could indeed make sense for the Falcons, especially if they're not sold on Ridder being their quarterback of the future.
Fields has certainly struggled during his three seasons in Chicago, but he has also flashed some legitimate potential at times. It could be the type of situation where a fresh start outside of the expectations of the team and city that drafted him could help him take his game to the next level.
Plus, it couldn't hurt to foster some competition among quarterbacks. If Fields and Ridder are both on the roster, the resulting competition could bring the best out of both, or at least one of them.
The Falcons have now missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, so at this point anything is worth a try. Keep on eye on Atlanta when it comes to Fields' future.