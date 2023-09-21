NFL legend J.J. Watt wants the Atlanta Falcons to make one big change
J.J. Watt is one of the greatest NFL players ever and also has a great sense of style which has led him to requesting the Atlanta Falcons to make a huge uniform change
Uniforms have become a huge part of the NFL, especially in recent years with the change of a couple of big rules. The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the many teams to take advantage of the changed rules and it has led to a lot of requests for them to change what they wear each Sunday.
Even NFL legend J.J. Watt has made his thoughts known with a request for the Falcons to make a huge uniform change.
J.J. Watt wants the Atlanta Falcons to make their throwbacks permanent
Fans love to debate about uniforms and helmets in the NFL world. That is especially true after the NFL moved on from the 'one helmet rule' which banned NFL teams from wearing an alternate helmet during the season. It really did hurt the Atlanta Falcons a lot.
We finally got to see the return of the red throwback helmet last year and we saw it make its season debut on Sunday against the Packers.
Every time fans see the Falcons run out of the tunnel in their black jerseys with the red helmet and the throwback Falcon plastered on both the uniform and helmets, they instantly start watching in awe.
This has often sparked a debate about whether the Falcons should make this a permanent look and former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is siding with those who think they should be the look each Sunday.
Listen, it is hard to resist wanting to see them each week but I also think it would really ruin some of the excitement as well.
I think the Falcons' current uniforms are great but the throwback helmet and uniform combo is definitely better. That is why I think the Falcons should stick with their current plan. When you only get to see them two or three times a year it brings extra excitement and anticipation.
Wearing them each week would make us appreciate them less. Moderation is a good thing and the red helmets should be used in moderation.
One last thought: The Falcons do need to bring back the red uniforms with the red helmets. That combo is incredible.