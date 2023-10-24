5 trade targets who can help Falcons run away with NFC South
Could the Falcons be buyers and try to make a push for not just the division, but a playoff run?
By Ryan Heckman
The Atlanta Falcons are 4-3 and sit atop the NFC South, but it's been a close race to this point. Any one of the top three teams could wind up pulling away with the crown.
With the NFL trade deadline coming up on October 31, the Falcons could look at making a move or two to try and put themselves ahead of the competition.
There are a few key names who might be available, and some that are interesting targets for the Falcons. Let's dive in.
Leonard Williams, DL, Giants
Let's start on the defensive side of things and talk about New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. This season, Williams is on the last of a 3-year deal in New York and he is set to turn 30 years old in 2024. Williams has been far removed from his 11.5 sack season back in 2020 and is off to somewhat of a slow start this year with 2.0 sacks.
Yet, he has still been winning when it comes to pressuring and hurrying opposing quarterbacks (16 pressures and 10 hurries on the year). The Falcons' defensive line could use a boost right now. They have struggled in getting after the quarterback, and while Williams hasn't necessarily produced sacks, he's still making an impact, but on a losing team.