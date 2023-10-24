5 trade targets who can help Falcons run away with NFC South
Could the Falcons be buyers and try to make a push for not just the division, but a playoff run?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Chase Young, EDGE, Commanders
If you have done even a little bit of digging around this year's NFL trade deadline, you've probably seen Chase Young's name pop up dozens of times. The Washington Commanders' defensive end is in the final year of his rookie contract and did not see the team exercise the fifth-year option. So, this year very well could be hist last in Washington.
And, it will probably end sooner rather than later, assuming he is dealt.
Young is still one of the more talented, young pass rushers in the league today despite the beginning of his career being summarized by injuries. He's off to a great start this season and has been one of the most successful pass rushers in football, all-around, when it comes to pressuring, win rate and most other categories.
On the year, Young has 5.0 sacks and a whopping 35 pressures. If the Falcons want to bet their future on him and assume they can get a long-term deal worked out, this is a trade worth making that could put their defense over the top.