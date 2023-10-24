5 trade targets who can help Falcons run away with NFC South
Could the Falcons be buyers and try to make a push for not just the division, but a playoff run?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals
The Falcons already dealt for a wide receiver in former Rams wideout Van Jefferson, but why not make one more move? Jefferson is fine, but he's not a game changer. One guy that could break open a game for the Falcons: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Brown has seen his name in several rumors, some saying he's unavailable and others saying he could be dealt. What that tells me is that the Cardinals will at least listen to offers. The 26-year-old is playing on his fifth-year option and the Cardinals are anything but set on the future of this roster right now.
Things could be changing drastically for Arizona in the coming months, especially if Kyler Murray is ultimately traded, should the Cardinals land a pick good enough to draft one of the top quarterbacks in 2024.
This is a deal Atlanta makes if they want to extend Brown, knowing they will likely have to pay Drake London in a year or two as well. For right now, Brown gives them such a diverse group of weapons with he, London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and others. This could be a move worth making, and would give Desmond Ridder -- or whomever is under center -- very few excuses going forward.