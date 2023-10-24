5 trade targets who can help Falcons run away with NFC South
Could the Falcons be buyers and try to make a push for not just the division, but a playoff run?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
This is an interesting one. The Falcons will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, who will be without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. But, how long will Tannehill be out? That's the question.
If he isn't going to be out too long, the Falcons could consider trading for him and reuniting him with Arthur Smith, who was his offensive coordinator with the Titans before joining Atlanta.
Desmond Ridder has shown signs of improvement, but the Falcons still have a hard time getting things going offensively. They have slowly dwindled in the run game, while their passing game is anything but consistent.
The Titans have already traded stud safety Kevin Byard, and have long been ready to trade running back Derrick Henry. Next in line could be Tannehill. If Tennessee drops to 2-5 on the season with a loss to Atlanta, they will surely be big time sellers at the deadline if they weren't already.
Tannehill is on the last year of his contract and is getting up there in age, so this could be a chance for him to make one last run if he gets healthy. He'd have plenty to work with in Atlanta, too, with the weapons they have on offense.