5 trade targets who can help Falcons run away with NFC South
Could the Falcons be buyers and try to make a push for not just the division, but a playoff run?
By Ryan Heckman
5. Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Vikings
Finally, we come to the big one. The reality is, this Falcons defense is one of the best in the league so far. We have already established that fact. They have a lot going for them, defensively. And again, the big area of struggle is sacking opposing quarterbacks.
The Minnesota Vikings are an interesting team, as it stands, Prior to their huge win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, it looked like they were dead in the water this year. Their two wins had come over the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. So, for all intents and purposes, the Vikings looked ready to sell at the trade deadline.
But, now at 3-4 and having beaten a top NFC contender, do the Vikings hold at the deadline?
One of the names this team has been rumored to want to trade, regardless, is 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter, and much of the reasoning had come due to financials. He is in the last year of his contract, and the Vikings likely aren't going to give him a big extension. Instead, they'll focus on revamping the position through the draft, in all likelihood.
That means Hunter could still be on the move, even if the Vikings' season is far from over. If Minnesota can get something like a third-round pick for Hunter, they would likely do it, rather than seeing him leave via free agency.