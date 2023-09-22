Not Your Father's Falcons: A New Age of Atlanta Falcons Football?
The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The last time these Falcons made the playoffs. Are we witnessing the new age of Atlanta Falcons football?
Signature Win for the Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons pulled off a feat they haven't pulled in over 20 years. Atlanta was down 12 points after three quarters of play, heading into the fourth. This has happened 191 times in the history of the franchise. Only five of those instances ended in victory.
The last game that did not end in a loss was a 34-34 tie in 2002 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michael Vick was playing in his first full season as a starter. To find a win, we have to go all the way back to 1993, where the Falcons pulled a come-from-behind 27-24 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Young threw two interceptions on the day.
Atlanta ran the ball 45 times on Sunday. Those are the most attempts in a single game for Atlanta since 2010, when Michael Turner grounded out 30 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown to help Atlanta outlast the New Orleans Saints 27-24 in overtime.
They're doing things that fans of this generation haven't seen and if they have, thought it to be only a flash in the pan. And that could still be true.
All of this optimism could come crashing down after a thorough beating up in the Motor City against Detroit this upcoming Sunday. But I don't think it will.