Officials robbed Atlanta Falcons of upset ignoring obvious pass interference
By Nick Halden
A week ago it was Kansas City Chiefs fans pointing out the fact that you couldn't play the ball through the back of a receiver. A rule that apparently doesn't apply when the corner is playing through a receiver's chest. Kyle Pitts was in the endzone for a key third down only to be wrapped up with the defender's helmet buried in his chest. Not once did the defender look back for the ball or show any indication he was doing anything other than interfering with the attempted catch.
It is as basic of a pass interference call as you will see in this league and yet not one flag touched the ground. A week after the same call handed the Chiefs a win, it worked to their advantage in the reverse. This isn't to say that the Bengals did interfere only that this is the second week in a row an official has determined a game in the Chiefs' favor.
The Atlanta Falcons were robbed of a chance for a second prime-time upset
Yes, the Falcons had one last desperation drive and failed on a key fourth down. However, the game should have never gotten to this point. Kyle Pitts was clearly interfered with and the officials missed or ignored it.
Imagine it is Patrick Mahomes under pressure dropping back and throwing a bullet to the end zone only for the ball to bounce off Mike Hughes who is draped on Travis Kelce well before the ball arrives. Is there any non-Chiefs fan who doubts flags would be flying all over the field?
This isn't to suggest any willful malice against Atlanta but rather pointing out the frustration of the blown call against a team that seems to get every one. Whether it was the offensive line consistently holding or getting up into the face of Atlanta's defensive line or the physicality in the secondary there are a lot of reasons to feel the Falcons weren't given a fair shake in this one.
Making matters worse is the fact you're sitting at 1-2 on the season with key matchups against the Saints and Bucs looming. The road ahead is tough and the Falcons were robbed of a chance to give themselves a margin of error.
As frustrating as this might be the league isn't changing neither is the fact the top teams with the star players seemingly getting the favorable calls. The perspective on this might depend on who you ask. However, what remains inarguable is Kyle Pitts being interfered with and the officials robbing the Falcons of a chance to win this game.