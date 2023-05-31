One move Atlanta should make at tight-end before the season begins
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons added tight-end Jonnu Smith this off-season both solidifying their rotation at the position and freeing up Pitts to do what the third-year tight end does best. Far too often in the 2022 season, Pitts was simply blocking or a decoy not used as the clear mismatch that he is.
A large part of this was due to Atlanta's lack of stability at quarterback with Mariota consistently missing the massive receiver. Another part of the issue was Atlanta's lack of a second option with Hurst joining the Bengals.
Terry Fontenot fixed this issue quickly during the off-season trading for tight-end Jonnu Smith adding a great second target and a more traditional tight end. Atlanta's starters at the position and their places on the depth chart are clearly locked in. The only question marks are the depth behind them if there was an injury.
One move Atlanta should consider to fix any of these concerns is cutting current tight-end and former quarterback Franks and re-signing MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt showed impressive chemistry with Desmond Ridder during the final games of the season and would be a great depth piece to bring back to Atlanta's current roster.
Cutting Franks to add the veteran is addition by subtraction as well for a player that clearly isn't going to contribute to winning football for Atlanta. The experiment was fun as long as Atlanta was still rebuilding. However, now that the team is attempting to make a playoff push every roster spot matters, and cutting Franks to bring back Pruitt clearly is beneficial.
Atlanta's current third option at tight-end is solid in Parker Hesse bringing in Pruitt would give Atlanta legitimate contributors in case of injury. Franks is nothing more than a waste of a roster spot for a player that clearly needs to be cut before the season begins.