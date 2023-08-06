One reason the Atlanta Falcons should fear each NFC South rival
If we're being objective it is hard to fear any of these four teams as serious Super Bowl or even playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
Clearly, the Atlanta Falcons should be division favorites with the best roster and an easy schedule that sets them up perfectly. However, looking closely at each team it is possible to find one avenue in which they become a threat to the Falcons and a surprise contender.
This is most difficult for the Saints and Bucs considering both are in an obvious rebuild situation. Despite the Saints adding Derek Carr and pretending to make moves to contend this team has needed a reboot since Tom Brady sent Drew Brees into retirement.
For the Bucs, they are a team that was unable to win double-digit games with Tom Brady and clearly have a worse roster this season. If we are being completely objective neither of these two teams has a real chance to compete for the division or a playoff spot.
The Panthers and the Falcons are going to decide the NFC South and that will start in week one when they face off. Bryce Young will be making his debut along with Bijan Robinson and Ridder's first chance to start in week one.
With this in mind, let's consider the impossible look at a reason or path each NFC South rival has to beating the Falcons.