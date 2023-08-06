One reason the Atlanta Falcons should fear each NFC South rival
If we're being objective it is hard to fear any of these four teams as serious Super Bowl or even playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
1. Bryce Young is a top ten starter from week one
This is Carolina's path to winning the division and ending Atlanta's hopes of being the only playoff contender in what appears to be a bad division. Carolina sent a treasure trove to the Bears for the chance to draft Bryce Young and finally find a franchise quarterback.
We have seen a combination of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and what is left of Cam Newton start for the Panthers in the last two seasons. Now the team feels they finally have a real answer and if Young stays healthy and plays to his potential from week one the Falcons are in trouble.
Carolina has a solid defensive core and enough weapons around Bryce if he is great from week one. Young has an easy path to quickly becoming the best quarterback in the division and giving the Panthers a huge advantage over what looks to be a very weak group.
The one concern even if Young plays to this level is the lack of a number-one target. Every young quarterback over the last four seasons that has taken the leap has done so when they had a number one option at receiver. After trading D.J. Moore who on this team can Young count on consistently to be that guy?