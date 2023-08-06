One reason the Atlanta Falcons should fear each NFC South rival
If we're being objective it is hard to fear any of these four teams as serious Super Bowl or even playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
2. New Orleans pass rush and backs carry the team
Atlanta Falcons fans are well aware of what Cam Jordan can do and that his best moments always seem to come against Matt Ryan or the Atlanta Falcons. This team is going to go as far as their rush and aging star pass rusher can take them. What other path is there for a bad roster to be a threat to the Falcons?
To be clear this is simply an exercise in looking at a possible path the Saints have to become a threat, not an indication they could become one.
Derek Carr was benched with the Raiders moving on to Jimmy G. clearly not believing Derek could get it done after almost a decade with the franchise. Add in New Orleans' lack of depth at pass catcher and the team must be carried by their aging pass rushers and their rushing attack.
Alvin Kamar and Jamaal Williams are potentially an elite duo if utilized correctly. They are the best path for the New Orleans offense to be consistent considering the issues at receiver.