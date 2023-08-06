One reason the Atlanta Falcons should fear each NFC South rival
If we're being objective it is hard to fear any of these four teams as serious Super Bowl or even playoff contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Tampa's receivers stay healthy and prop up their quarterback
If there is one reason to fear the Bucs it is Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still being the team's starting receivers. If Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask can play with any level of consistency this offense has a chance to keep the team in games even though they are clearly a rebuilding franchise.
Add in Gage as the team's third option and the passing offense should still be great with above-average play from the quarterback position. Tampa clearly knows they aren't a threat to win the division and should be considered in the running for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
The only path they have to this not being the case is Baker getting back to the player he was two seasons ago and Evans, Godwin, and Gage all playing at an elite level and allowing Tampa to consistently have a chance to win shootouts.