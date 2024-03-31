Only one quarterback in the NFC South should scare the Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is such a confusing player when you consider his history. What provides the situation a bit of clarity is writing it off as the Browns and Panthers being completely incompetent at the position. This would line up for both franchises and explain why Mayfield's career has taken the dips it has.
Before his injury in Cleveland, Baker Mayfield looked the part of the franchise quarterback. Still, the Browns were ready to part ways after one poor season and that will continue to haunt the franchise. They spent their future on a quarterback with off-the-field issues who has been unable to stay on the field.
Baker made stops with the Rams and Panthers before signing to compete with Kyle Trask last offseason. Mayfield won the job and again looked like the player he was early on during his seasons in Cleveland.
Not only did he take a rebuilding roster to the playoffs but the Bucs won a round. His leadership and ability as a playmaker cannot be underrated for a team in need of a reset after Tom Brady. Mayfield and Cousins will be competing for both the division and to decide who ranks higher.