Only one quarterback in the NFC South should scare the Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Derek Carr
When Derek Carr wasn't turning the ball over or yelling at his teammates he was an average starter last season. Atlanta fans watched Desmond Ridder compete with the veteran and that should answer any questions you have about what this team or quarterback is at this stage in his career.
Being stuck in a division with the Chargers, Chiefs, and Broncos makes the path difficult. But one would think that Carr could manage to win at least one playoff game or at the very least put up Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott numbers.
Carr is a poor man's Dak or Cousins and that is what the Saints deserve with how they continue to mismanage this franchise. With Drew Brees well off into the sunset, they continue to pretend as if the window to contend is open.
The only move they have left is rebuilding and working to find another franchise quarterback. The longer that they delay this decision the tougher it will be. Holding onto veteran pieces and giving Derek Carr a bad contract has only kicked the can further down the road.
Thankfully for Atlanta New Orleans doesn't realize this and is bringing back their head coach and veteran quarterback for another go.