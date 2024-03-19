Only one team should scare the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
Adding Kirk Cousins took this Atlanta Falcons team from a question mark to clear NFC South favorites. While they aren't a number one seed contender they should be hosting a playoff game in the wildcard round. The Bucs haven't improved this offseason and there is an argument the Panthers and Saints have both gotten worse.
Even last year's version of the Falcons had a chance at the postseason until the final week of the season. This is Atlanta's division to lose and with that expectation comes a level of excitement for a potential postseason run.
While simply winning double-digit games and making the playoffs should be enough in year one anything can happen in a wide-open NFC race. With the Eagles taking a step back and losing Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce they are no longer clear threats.
The Dallas Cowboys were undressed in the playoffs by a Green Bay Packers team that Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith beat. The Detroit Lions are a scary team but showed the defensive struggles they had all season in a playoff collapse against the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Falcons might be far from postseason favorites it is interesting to consider the landscape and who they should fear. While a lot could change between now and week one as we currently stand only one team is far above Atlanta.
San Francisco will continue to be NFC favorites as long as they are able to retain their current talent. With a willing point guard in Brock Purdy and a stacked defensive line, they are set up to beat everyone in the NFC. While Purdy could still hold them back in the biggest moments who in the NFC are you taking over this roster?
We watched them blow Dallas and Philly off the field exposing two teams we believed to be playoff contenders last season. They were able to complete an impressive comeback against the Lions and punch their ticket to get beat by Patrick Mahomes.
This is the only team in the NFC that Atlanta and the rest of the conference should fear heading into the 2024 season. The rest of the field seems to be completely open leaving an opportunity for a surprise Atlanta Facons run.