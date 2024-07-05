Overlooked players the Falcons could rely heavily on in 2024
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have had a highly criticized offseason defined by their decisions at quarterback. Adding both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. is going to continue to put a spotlight on the franchise. However, despite their possible missteps, there are a number of potentially key contributors either returning from injury or added this offseason.
Ruling out the obvious names like Grady Jarrett or Kirk Cousins let's look at pieces that have gone potentially overlooked. Starting with a player whose value showed up despite having missed a full season.
Avery Williams
Mike Hughes should be thanked for helping show Atlanta fans just how valuable a piece Avery Williams was. Missing the entire year with an injury slowed what had been an exciting development. Avery is a former defensive back who serves as emergency depth for the secondary.
Williams had been a great depth piece at running back and made an impact as a returner. The expectation is for Williams to play a role in the return game and perhaps find his way into a few gadget plays. Having the utility player back is an underrated addition to this roster.
Ray-Ray McCloud
If Williams isn't able to return to full form Atlanta has another great option. McCloud was an overlooked signing that brings much-needed speed to this offense. Even if the stats he puts up aren't overly impressive the impact of his speed will be felt.
Having him on the field offensively puts pressure on the defense and opens up chances for others. That same speed carries immense value in the return game as well. With the new kick-off in place, it would be fair to expect both Ray-Ray and Williams to play a big role on special teams.
Troy Andersen
The surprise emergency of Nate Landman made the season-ending injury for Andersen hurt far less. Andersen had been a surprise contributor and much like Williams was counted on to continue impressive development.
However, the injury afforded the Falcons the chance to start Landman. The linebacker took every advantage of the chance and now is in the conversation as a starting option. What the return of Andersen could mean is the Falcons looking to shift either Andersen or Landman left and use Kaden Elliss as a pass rusher more often. No matter how they use the trio, Andersen's return offers far more opportunity.
Eddie Goldman
This one is a bit complicated in the fact that Goldman's ability to stay with the team should be doubted. Just as there is concern about what a two-year break from the league has done to his ability. However, due to the back-to-back signings and semi-retirements, Goldman's potential impact is overlooked. At his best, the lineman would join Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata in what could be a stacked interior.