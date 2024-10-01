Packers Josh Jacobs breaks Falcons legend's infamous 33-year record
Every once in a while you see an alarming record that no one wants to be part of. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs now knows what that is like after he broke a long-standing record held by an Atlanta Falcons legend.
Jacobs now has the most receptions without reaching the endzone. While it may not be the worst record, it is still something you don't want to see your name attached to.
On Sunday, Jacobs caught his 202nd pass of his career, passing Gerald Riggs' previous record of 201. The new record-holder caught two more, putting him at 204 and counting.
Falcons legend moves to second in most receptions without a touchdown
Gerald Riggs was a fantastic running back for the Atlanta Falcons throughout the '80s. He rushed for over 6,500 yards and 48 touchdowns while adding 186 catches for 1,384 yards.
The big bruiser went on to play for Washington, adding another 1,000 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and 15 catches for 132 yards. Throughout his ten years with two teams, caught a touchdown.
Josh Jacobs has also had a fantastic career, and, as luck would have it, he is also playing for his second team. After five years with the Raiders, the two-time Pro Bowler took his talents to Green Bay where he just set the new record.
Jacobs has always been a great runner and receiver. He is your typical new-age back who can be a threat however you line him up which makes his absence of a receiving touchdown confounding.
Think about that, 204 catches on 264 targets and 1,448 receiving yards (7.4 YPR) yet he has never crossed the plane for six.
How has there not been a successful screen pass or him leaking out of the backfield for a score on the one-yard line? It is crazy to think about.!
I doubt Josh Jacobs is too worried about it. He still has 48 touchdowns (none with the Packers thus far). Ultimately, the goal of a running back is to produce on the ground which he has done as well as anyone since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.