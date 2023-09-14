Packers vs. Falcons best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Drake London bounce back game)
Don't be surprised if Drake London bounces back after a poor Week 1 performance with a Week 2 touchdown against the Packers.
The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will face-off in a battle of 1-0 teams on Sunday after the Packers took care of business against the Bears and the Falcons beat their divisional opponent, the Panthers.
In this article, we're going to focus on who will find the end zone. If the player you bet on scores a touchdown, your bet will cash.
It's time to jump into my bets to score on Sunday.
Best anytime TD bets for Packers vs. Falcons
- Drake London anytime TD (+220)
- Bijan Robinson anytime TD (+120)
- Tyler Allgeier anytime TD (+165)
Drake London anytime TD (+220)
There are a lot of question marks surrounding Drake London after he put up a "0 burger" against the Panthers, failing to record a single catch.
Still, I'm not going to lose faith in the team's number one receiver. Bad games happen, let's not overreact to it. Let's not forget that Desmond Ridder targeted London more than double the amount than any other receiver in his four starts last season. I won't be shocked if London bounces back with a touchdown in Week 2.
Bijan Robinson anytime TD (+120)
Bijan Robinson delivered in Week 1, carries the ball 10 times for 56 yards while adding on six receptions for 27 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Tyler Allgeier ended the game with more carries, but it's clear the Falcons plan on using Robinson more in the passing game.
He's going to be the focal point of their offense, and I think he's good value to score any time his odds are set at plus-money.
Tyler Allgeier anytime TD (+165)
As I mentioned above, Tyler Allgeier had 15 carries to Robinson's 10 in Week 1, averaging five yards per carry and two touchdowns.
The beauty of both running backs being at plus-money is we just need one of them to score for us to talk away with a profit. Can you imagine a Falcons game where both Robinson AND Allgeier fail to find the end zone? I certainly can't.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
