Panthers vs. Falcons best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Don't forget about Tyler Allgeier)
The best players to bet on to score a touchdown when the Falcons host the Panthers in Week 1.
The battle for the NFC South starts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season when the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers.
In this article, I'm going to break down the best players to bet on to find the end zone on Sunday.
Anytime TD bets for Panthers vs. Falcons
- Drake London Anytime TD +190
- Mack Hollins Anytime TD +330
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD +205
Drake London Anytime TD +190
When Desmond Ridder played in the final four games last season, Drake London got double the targets more than any other player.
That tells me he knows who his best playmaker is out wide and he's not afraid to target him as much as possible. I expect big things from London this season and I think he'll get things started off with a touchdown in Week 1.
Mack Hollins Anytime TD +330
People may just be sleeping on Mack Hollins, who was acquired by the team in the offseason. He hauled in four touchdowns in each of his last two seasons and he now holds the clear No. 2 spot amongst Falcons wide receivers.
If a wide receiver is going to score a touchdown on Sunday, it's going to be either London or Hollins.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD +205
With all the hype surrounding Bijan Robinson, people are forgetting about Tyler Allgeier who racked up 1,035 yards and four total touchdowns for the Falcons in his rookie season last year. I expect Arthur Smith to have a runningback-by-comittee, especially early in the season as Bijan Robinson eases into his NFL carer.
At +205, I love Allgeier's odds to find the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
