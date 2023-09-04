Panthers vs. Falcons prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 1
Don't expect a ton of offense in Week between the Falcons and Panthers.
The Atlanta Falcons have re-tooled and re-focused and are ready to begin a new era heading into the 2023 season.
They'll get their campaign started against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers, who they split their season series with last year.
Carolina is also looking to start a new era. Their QB, Bryce Young, was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and Frank Reich took over as head coach.
Panthers vs. Falcons odds, spread and total
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Both teams went 9-8 ATS last season
- The UNDER went 9-8 in Panthers games last season
- The UNDER went 10-7 in Falcons games last season
- Falcons are 10-5 ATS in last 15 games against Panthers
- Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against NFC opponents
- The UNDER has gone 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams
Panthers vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
- Miles Sanders - RB - Questionable (Groin)
- DJ Chark Jr. - WR - Questionable (Hamstring)
- Brian Burns - LB - Questionable (Personal)
- Eddy Pineiro - PK - Questionable (Groin)
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
- Khadarel Hodge - WR - Questionable (Ankle)
- Coardarrelle Patterson - WR - Questionable (Undisclosed)
- Jeff Okudah - CB - QUestionable (Ankle)
Panthers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
- Game Time: 1:00p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Carolina Panthers Record: 0-0
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The new era starts with the former Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young out of Alabama. So much of a team's success lies with the quarterback. If Young lives up to expectations, the Panthers may just catapult into being a contender. If he doesn't, they'll be back in the QB market in a couple of seasons. All eyes will be on him in Week 1.
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: A rookie will take all the focus of Panthers fans and the same will be true for Falcons fans, who will be eyeing their top 10 draft pick in Bijan Robinson. There were other holes Atlanta could have filled, but management has stuck with their strategy of taking the best player available in the draft and that's exactly what they did. We'll get a first glimpse at just how electric of a player he is in Week 1.
Desmond Ridder: The Falcons have faith in Desmond Ridder as their quarterback of the future and they've officially handed over the reins to the team. He made four starts to close out last season and the biggest accomplishment of note is he didn't throw a single interception. With how the offense is built, he may need to only be a game manager for them.
Panthers vs. Falcons prediction and pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I think the play to make is to bet the UNDER instead. We don't know what we're going to get from Bryce Young in his NFL debut, but we know the Falcons are going to run the ball early and often which should help run out the clock.
When it comes to defense, that's the unit that has improved the most for Atlanta in the offseason. The additions of names like Bud Dupree, Jessie Bates and David Onyemata have completely revamped this unit and they'll be much improved in 2023.
Then there's the Panthers defense, which might just be the most underrated defense in the NFL. They were 12th in the NFL last season in opponent yards per play, so we may be able to see them slow down the Falcons' rushing attack.
It also helps that the UNDER is 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams.
