Patriots Jerod Mayo, Matt Judon quarrel opens door for potential Falcons trade
The New England Patriots are rounding a corner they haven't been in a long time. After dismissing head coach Bill Belichick, the Pats will look to find success again under a new head coach, Jerod Mayo.
We could already be seeing a crack in the foundation which the team may want to patch immediately. During training camp, a video shows a frustrated dispute between non-participating edge-rusher Matt Judon and the new head coach. This may open a door for the Atlanta Falcons to finally land a proven pass rusher to help complete their defense.
Matt Judon may be available via trade after dispute with Jerod Mayo
Matt Judon has been great for the Patriots since signing with the team in 2021. He registered 28 sacks over his first two seasons and had four over four games last year before missing the rest of the season with a biceps injury.
The Pro Bowler stated early in the year that he was healthy but he was seen sitting on a trash can without equipment on during practice. He then got in a verbal dispute with head coach Jerod Mayo before walking right off the field.
None of what is going on appears to be due to the injury. Judon seems fed up. It has been rumored he wants a new deal but has stated he is obligated to play during the final year of his deal.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him request a trade in the coming days, especially since he is an older player on a team that figures to be a couple of years away from contending. If the Patriots continue to dig their heels, they may have no choice.
The Atlanta Falcons need to jump in and snag him for the right price. He is a game-changer at a position they desperately need. They don't currently have a player who has proven he can take down the quarterback ten-plus times a year; Judon has proven he can do that.
Again, as long as the price is right, Terry Fontenot needs to pull the trigger. This is a player that could be the difference between having an average defense or a great defense.