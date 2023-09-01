Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
Breakdown of each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons cut 31 players to trim their roster down to the 53-player limit. Every team had to trim their roster from 90 players to just 53 players as we sit at one week until the NFL season will kick off.
The Falcons elected to keep just as many defensive players as they did offensive players. The two sides are split right in half with 25 on offense and 25 on defense, with the remaining three roster spots going to Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, and Liam McCullough (F.Y.I. there won't be a breakdown of the three special teams position because it is exactly the same as last season).
The Falcons defense looks completely different compared to last season. The starters are much improved and the depth is so much better.
Needless to say, this defense isn't going to be doomed if they lose a couple of players. That was not the case last year when the Falcons lost Casey Hayward, A.J. Terrell, Ta'Quon Graham, etc. to injury.
We are going to go position-by-position to breakdown what each defensive position looks like for the Atlanta Falcons.