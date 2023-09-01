Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
2 of 6
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Defensive line (7)
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Calais Campbell
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Zach Harrison
- Joe Gaziano
- Albert Huggins
Oh how nice this position looks for the Atlanta Falcons. We finally get to see a defensive line that is deep, experienced, and talented.
Grady Jarrett finally gets to play along other starting-caliber players. You have to love the rotation and potential of Grady, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Ta'Quon Graham. Then when you throw in a talented rookie in Zach Harrison, it becomes even more impressive.
And then there is Joe Gaziano and Albert Huggins who both had great preseasons and certainly play some snaps in meaningful action.